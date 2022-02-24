Emerald Crypto Hits Market Capitalization of $344,184.77 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $344,184.77 and approximately $37.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 276.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.