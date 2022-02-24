Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emergent BioSolutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EBS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 564,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

