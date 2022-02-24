Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.98

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.98 and traded as high as C$39.40. Empire shares last traded at C$39.09, with a volume of 198,307 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMP.A. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.78.

Get Empire alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.