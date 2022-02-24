Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.37 ($0.09). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.64 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,261,272 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The firm has a market cap of £39.39 million and a P/E ratio of -66.40.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)
