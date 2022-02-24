Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.18. 813,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,320. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 162,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

