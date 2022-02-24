Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.74. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 50,185 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $733.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 105,746 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.