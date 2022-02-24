Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target Raised to €22.60

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €22.50 ($25.57) to €22.60 ($25.68) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

