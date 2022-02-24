Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) received a €8.30 ($9.43) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($12.33) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.03 ($10.27).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

