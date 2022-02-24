Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Cut to €8.30 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 1,037,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,987. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

