Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading 6% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.70. 395,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 837,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a current ratio of 38.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.30.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

