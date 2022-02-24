Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of ERF traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,489. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -27.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.58.
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.