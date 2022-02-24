Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,489. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -27.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

