EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.26

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.26 and last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 1315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

