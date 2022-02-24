Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of Eneti stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eneti by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eneti by 619.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eneti by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter.

NETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

