Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.