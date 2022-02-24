Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 78500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$936,380.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.

Get Engagement Labs alerts:

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.