Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.26

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 414370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

