Enigma (ENG) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $497,502.93 and approximately $223,470.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00227975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022020 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

