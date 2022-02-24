Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $426.61 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,284,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

