Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Entegris by 105.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $124.37 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

