Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Envela shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 83,939 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Envela alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.