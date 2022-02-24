Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 664,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,372. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

