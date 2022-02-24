Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.360-$1.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 664,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

