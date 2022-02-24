Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. 664,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

