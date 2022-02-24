Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 664,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.80.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

