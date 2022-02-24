EOG Resources, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Tuesday, March 29th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by 112.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.10. 6,771,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.