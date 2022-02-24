EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

