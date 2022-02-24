EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $338.15

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $338.15 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 4931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.68.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.