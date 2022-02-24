EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $338.15

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $338.15 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 4931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

