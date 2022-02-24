EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

NYSE EPAM opened at $418.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $662.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

