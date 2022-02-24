EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $662.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $418.23 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.56 and its 200-day moving average is $595.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.