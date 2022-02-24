EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.74

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 18789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,464,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

