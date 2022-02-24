EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.57. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 713,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in EQT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EQT by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in EQT by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,762,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.