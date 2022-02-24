Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.93). Approximately 646,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,397,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($1.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 99 ($1.35) to GBX 106 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.33) to GBX 99 ($1.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.92. The company has a market cap of £122.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

