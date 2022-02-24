Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.35

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 62232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

