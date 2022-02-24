Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Equitable worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,399,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,599 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

EQH stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.