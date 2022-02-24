Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Equitable stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,883. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.