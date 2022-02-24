Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

USAS stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

