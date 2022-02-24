Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$30.72 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

