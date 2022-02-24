Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $107.58 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 80.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.