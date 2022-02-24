Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NPO stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

