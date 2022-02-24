Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 24th (APAM, AUDC, BAX, BLKB, CBRL, CWH, DAVA, DFIN, DORM, EDPFY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 24th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

