Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (BKNG, CSV, DOCN, DVDCF, ENLAY, ERFSF, EUTLF, FLIDY, HLFFF, IMAX)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 24th:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $65.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $60.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80).

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43).

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77).

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 250.00 to 230.00.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($69.32) to €49.00 ($55.68).

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €335.00 ($380.68) to €330.00 ($375.00).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from 75.00 to 80.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55).

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 486.00 to 470.00.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 450 to CHF 420.

