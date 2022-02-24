Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (BKNG, CSV, DOCN, DVDCF, ENLAY, ERFSF, EUTLF, FLIDY, HLFFF, IMAX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 24th:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $65.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $60.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80).

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43).

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77).

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 250.00 to 230.00.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($69.32) to €49.00 ($55.68).

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €335.00 ($380.68) to €330.00 ($375.00).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from 75.00 to 80.00.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55).

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 486.00 to 470.00.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 450 to CHF 420.

