Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

