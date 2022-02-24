Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $5,280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,762,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $21,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

