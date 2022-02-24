Ergo Market Capitalization Hits $88.56 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Ergo has a market cap of $88.56 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00007138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.09 or 0.06820037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00271428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.00782337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00069700 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00384899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00217099 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

