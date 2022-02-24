Ernest S. Rady Acquires 3,471 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:AAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 295,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,591. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.