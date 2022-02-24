Erste Group Lowers Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) to Sell

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRCY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Sberbank of Russia has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

