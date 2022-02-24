ESBC Market Cap Tops $1.07 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $49,843.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

