ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 3,066.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 205,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of ESCO Technologies worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.