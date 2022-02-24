Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,579,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.