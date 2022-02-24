ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.61

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

